NZD/USD Price Analysis: Over extended bearish impulse

- NZD/USD bulls are looking to the daily Fibos for a meaningful test of daily resistance.
- Hourly oversold conditions and a break of resistance will expose the daily 50% mean reversion level.
The price of NZD/USD is sitting at a monthly support level that meets a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level as additional confluence.
At this juncture, the price would be expected to continue higher within the bullish trend.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates where the next trading opportunity could evolve from on the lower time frames.
Monthly chart
Daily chart
The bulls have a clear target back to the old support in a 50% mean reversion.
1-hour chart
The oversold conditions are ripening the price for a break of the immediate resistance. A break there will expose the daily target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
