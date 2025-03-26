NZD/USD Price Analysis: Holds near 0.5725 with short-term moving averages supporting bullish tilt

- NZD/USD was seen hovering around the 0.5725 area on Wednesday, showing mild losses within a narrow intraday range.
- While oscillators show mixed signals, shorter-term moving averages lean bullish, keeping the upside potential intact.
- Support aligns at 0.5722–0.5725 zone, while resistance caps upside around 0.5732–0.5740 levels.
The NZD/USD pair traded with limited traction during Wednesday’s session ahead of the Asian open, seen around the 0.5725 zone. Despite a mild decline on the day, the pair continues to hold in a tight range, consolidating recent gains while staying above key short-term support levels. Momentum remains mixed, yet the bullish structure still holds, supported by shorter-term trend indicators.
Technically, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) signlas a mild bearish bias, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits near 51, offering a neutral stance. The Bull Bear Power indicator, however, suggests latent buying interest. Meanwhile, the combined RSI/Stochastic oscillator also reads neutral, highlighting indecision in the momentum picture.
From a trend perspective, the 20-day Simple Moving Average at 0.5725 and both the 30-day EMA and SMA near 0.5723 continue to support short-term upside bias. However, traders should take note of the congestion between the 100-day and 20-day SMAs, currently at 0.5733 and 0.5720, respectively.
Support is stacked closely at 0.5725, 0.5723, and 0.5722, while resistance lies ahead at 0.5732, followed by 0.5740. A clean break above the latter may spark renewed interest toward higher levels, while failure to hold the support cluster could lead to short-term weakness.
NZD/USD daily chart
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.