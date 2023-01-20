- NZD/USD grinds near intraday high as key resistance confluence challenges buyers.
- Convergence of 50-EMA, 100-EMA and one-week-old previous support line probe Kiwi bulls.
- Sellers need validation from 0.6315 to retake control.
NZD/USD buyers attack the short-term key hurdle above 0.6400 while bracing for the second weekly gain on early Friday. In doing so, the Kiwi pair also consolidates the previous day’s losses, the biggest on daily play in two weeks, as the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) defends its easy-money policy with the latest status quo.
PBOC kept the one-year and five-year LPRs unchanged at 3.65% and 4.30%, as expected, during its latest monetary policy meeting. With this, the Chinese central bank keeps the rates unchanged for the fifth consecutive month and defends its easy-money policy.
Even if the PBOC-led risk-on mood joins the softer US Dollar to propel the NZD/USD price, the 100-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) joins the 50-EMA and the weekly support-turned-resistance to challenge the bulls around 0.6415.
It should be noted that the bullish MACD signals keep buyers hopeful of crossing the stated hurdle.
Following that, the 0.6460 and the 0.6500 round figure may please the Kiwi bulls before directing them to the monthly peak of 0.6531.
Alternatively, the previous day’s low of 0.6365 restricts the immediate downside of the quote, a break of which will highlight the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the NZD/USD pair’s January 06-18 upside, near 0.6315.
In a case where NZD/USD remains weaker past 0.6315, the odds of witnessing a slump toward the monthly low of 0.6190 can’t be ruled out.
NZD/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6407
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|0.6398
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6342
|Daily SMA50
|0.6304
|Daily SMA100
|0.6061
|Daily SMA200
|0.6202
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.645
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6365
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6418
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6314
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6514
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.623
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6397
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6418
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6359
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6319
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6274
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6444
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6489
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6529
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
