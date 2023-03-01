NZD/USD Price Analysis: Further upside hinges on 0.6270 breakout

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • NZD/USD seesaws in a choppy range after confirming a bullish chart formation and refreshing two-week high.
  • Convergence of 21-day EMA, 200-day EMA challenges Kiwi pair buyers.
  • Looming bull cross on MACD defends upside bias.

NZD/USD bulls struggle to justify the falling wedge breakout as the key moving averages challenge upside near the mid-0.6200s during early Thursday. However, the impending bull cross on the MACD indicator keeps the Kiwi pair buyers hopeful, especially after the confirmation of the bullish chart pattern the previous day.

The upside break of a one-month-old falling wedge bullish formation failed to cross the convergence of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 21-day EMA, around 0.6270 by the press time.

Should the quote crosses the immediate hurdle, as expected due to the MACD conditions and falling wedge confirmation, the NZD/USD can quickly poke the mid-February swing high surrounding 0.6390.

In a case where the Kiwi buyers keep the reins past 0.6390, as well as cross the 0.6400 threshold, the highs marked in the last December and the previous month, respectively near 0.6515 and 0.6540, could act as buffers during the theoretical run-up targeting 0.6600.

Meanwhile, pullback moves remain less important until the quote stays beyond the aforementioned wedge’s top line, close to 0.6175 at the latest.

It’s worth noting that January’s low of 0.6190 acts as the immediate support for the NZD/USD bears to watch during the fresh fall.

That said, lows marked during November 14 and 17 around 0.6060 appear the key for the pair sellers to track as a break of which won’t hesitate to challenge the 0.6000 psychological magnet.

NZD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6254
Today Daily Change 0.0073
Today Daily Change % 1.18%
Today daily open 0.6181
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6289
Daily SMA50 0.6341
Daily SMA100 0.6198
Daily SMA200 0.6182
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6208
Previous Daily Low 0.6133
Previous Weekly High 0.6263
Previous Weekly Low 0.6151
Previous Monthly High 0.6538
Previous Monthly Low 0.6131
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6179
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6162
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.614
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6099
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6065
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6215
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6249
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6291

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tests 1.0600 after US data

EUR/USD tests 1.0600 after US data

EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.0600 in the early American session on Thursday. After the data from the US showed that Unit Labor Costs increased at a stronger pace than expected in Q4, the US Dollar gathered strength against its rivals.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1950 amid renewed USD strength

GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1950 amid renewed USD strength

GBP/USD continued to stretch lower and declined below 1.1950 on Thursday. Upbeat employment-related data releases from the US seem to be providing a boost to the US Dollar in the second half of the day and weighing on the pair.

GBP/USD News

Gold retreats to $1,830 as US yields push higher

Gold retreats to $1,830 as US yields push higher

Gold price lost its traction and declined toward $1,830 in the early American session on Thursday after having recovered to $1,840 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day above 4%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot. 

Gold News

Will Elon Musk’s master plan for sustainable energy kick off a rally in green cryptocurrencies?

Will Elon Musk’s master plan for sustainable energy kick off a rally in green cryptocurrencies?

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter recently announced a plan for sustainable energy for everyone on the planet. This could fuel a narrative of sustainability among crypto market participants and fuel a rally.

Read more

CRM jumps to highest level in 11 months

CRM jumps to highest level in 11 months

Salesforce (CRM) stock blasted off 15.3% in Thursday's premarket to $193 after the equity market swooned for the software giant's raised guidance during its earnings call late Wednesday.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures