NZD/USD Price Analysis: Extends downside to near 0.5800 ahead of Fed Powell’s speech

- NZD/USD continues losing spell for the third day in a row amid Fed jitters.
- Fed Powell is expected to reiterate the need to keep interest rates higher for a longer period.
- NZD/USD trades below the 50-day EMA, indicating that the short-term trend is bearish.
The NZD/USD pair extends its two-day losing spell as investors turn cautious ahead of the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell. Jerome Powell is expected to provide guidance on interest rates and a further roadmap of bringing down inflation to 2%.
Investors expect that Jerome Powell would reiterate the need to keep interest rates elevated at 5.25-5.50% for a longer period to ensure decelerating core inflation to 2%. The US Dollar Index (DXY) consolidates near a three-day high at 106.60.
Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar failed to find bids despite being a proxy to China’s economic growth. On Wednesday, the National Bureau of Statistics reported upbeat China’s Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. China’s GDP grew strongly by 1.3% in the July-September quarter against expectations of 1.0% and the growth rate of 0.5% recorded in the second quarter of 2023.
NZD/USD slips below the crucial support plotted from September 8 low at 0.5847, which has turned into a resistance for the New Zealand Dollar bulls. The Kiwi asset trades below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating that the short-term trend is bearish.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) slips below 40.00, warranting more downside in the Kiwi asset amid an absence of divergence and oversold signals.
Further downside below the round-level support of 0.5800 would expose the asset to a fresh 11-month low at 0.5740, which 03 November 2022 low. A breakdown below the same would expose the asset to the round-level support at 0.5700.
In an alternate scenario, a recovery move above the psychological resistance of 0.6000 would drive the asset toward September 29 high at 0.6050, followed by August 11 high at 0.6088.
NZD/USD daily chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5818
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65
|Today daily open
|0.5856
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5949
|Daily SMA50
|0.5938
|Daily SMA100
|0.6053
|Daily SMA200
|0.6155
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5921
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5851
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6056
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5882
|Previous Monthly High
|0.605
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5847
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5878
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5894
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5831
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5806
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5761
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5901
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5946
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5971
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
