NZD/USD Price Analysis: Drops back to 0.6100 within monthly bearish channel

- NZD/USD fades bounce off the lowest levels since late November 2022 inside one-month-old descending trend channel.
- Failure to cross previous support line from early January, bearish MACD signals keep sellers hopeful.
- Recovery remains elusive below 200-SMA, 0.6215-20 acts as an additional upside filter.
NZD/USD retreat towards the multi-day low marked the previous day while staying with a one-month-old descending trend channel, pressured around 0.6105 during the early Thursday morning in the Asia-Pacific zone.
In doing so, the Kiwi pair portrays the inability to cross the two-month-long previous support line, now immediate resistance near 0.6130. Adding strength to the downside bias are the bearish MACD signals.
It’s worth noting, however, that the lower line of the aforementioned bearish channel, around 0.6070 by the press time, as well as the lows marked during mid-November 2022 near 0.6060, can act as crucial supports to watch during the NZD/USD pair’s further downside.
Should the Kiwi pair remains bearish past 0.6060, the odds of witnessing a slump toward the 0.6000 psychological magnet can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, recovery moves remain elusive unless the quote stays below the support-turned-resistance line near 0.6130.
Even so, a convergence of the 100-SMA and the stated channel’s top line, close to 0.6215-20 at the latest, will be important for the NZD/USD buyers to break before retaking control.
Above all, the Kiwi pair remains on the bear’s radar unless it successfully trades above the 200-SMA hurdle surrounding 0.6315.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6107
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|0.6114
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6243
|Daily SMA50
|0.6332
|Daily SMA100
|0.6227
|Daily SMA200
|0.6174
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6223
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6103
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6277
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6131
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6538
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6149
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6177
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.607
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6027
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.595
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.619
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6267
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.631
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
