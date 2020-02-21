NZD/USD Price Analysis: Dips below key Fibonacci support

- NZD/USD has breached Fibonacci support at 0.6317 amid losses in the US index futures.
- The daily chart RSI is reporting oversold conditions.
The selling interest around New Zealand dollar remains strong amid risk-off action in the financial markets.
The NZD/USD pair fell below 0.6317 soon before press time. That level marks the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 0.6204 to 0.6733. The pair faced rejection near 0.6344 earlier today and is currently reporting a 0.32% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the futures on the S&P 500 are down more than 0.30% at press time.
While the 14-day relative strength index is reporting oversold conditions with a below-50 print, the price chart is showing no signs of seller exhaustion. Additionally, the 5- and 10-day averages are trending south.
The path of least resistance remains to the downside. Acceptance under support at 0.6317 would expose the Oct. 16 low of 0.6241. On the higher side, a move above the descending 10-day average at 0.6397 may cause sellers to rethink their bias.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6315
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|0.6336
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6456
|Daily SMA50
|0.6565
|Daily SMA100
|0.6484
|Daily SMA200
|0.6496
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6396
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6324
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6488
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6377
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6741
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6352
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6368
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6308
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.628
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6236
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.638
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6424
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6452
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
