NZD/USD Price Analysis: Could test psychological level of 0.6100 following February’s high

- NZD/USD plunges after the RBNZ decides to hold OCR at 5.5%.
- A break below 0.6100 could lead the pair to navigate the region around the major support of 0.6050 and February’s low at 0.6037.
- The immediate resistance appears around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6124 followed by the major barrier at 0.6150.
NZD/USD extends its losing streak for the fourth consecutive session, plunging to near 0.6110 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The pair faces challenges as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) decided to hold the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 5.5% in its February monetary policy meeting.
The immediate support for the NZD/USD pair is anticipated at the psychological level of 0.6100. A break below this psychological support could put downward pressure on the pair to navigate the region around the major support level of 0.6050 followed by February’s low at 0.6037.
The lagging indicator Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggests a momentum shift toward the downward sentiment for the NZD/USD pair. The MACD line is positioned above the centerline but shows convergence above the signal line.
Additionally, the technical analysis of the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) lies below the 50 level, suggesting a bearish sentiment.
On the upside, the NZD/USD pair could find the immediate resistance around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6124 followed by the major barrier at 0.6150. A breakthrough above this level could lead the pair to explore the resistance zone around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6179 and the psychological level of 0.6200.
Further improvement of the NZD/USD pair could retest February’s high at 0.6219.
NZD/USD: Daily Chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6106
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0062
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.01
|Today daily open
|0.6168
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6128
|Daily SMA50
|0.6178
|Daily SMA100
|0.6092
|Daily SMA200
|0.6076
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6179
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6151
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6219
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6122
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6339
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6162
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6168
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6153
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6139
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6126
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6181
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6194
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6208
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
