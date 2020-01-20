NZD/USD Price Analysis: Buyers will look for entry beyond two-week-old falling trendline

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD stays above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
  • 0.6700 will gain buyers’ attention beyond the resistance line.

NZD/USD takes rounds to 0.6620 during early Monday. The pair seems to recover from the intra-day low of 0.6606 but stays well below the short-term descending trend line. As a result, buyers will wait for a sustained break of the key upside barrier prior to taking entries.

Even so, 50% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s run-up from December 04 to 31, around 0.6630, can offer momentum traders ahead of pushing them towards 0.6665 trend line resistance.

In a case where NZD/USD prices rally beyond 0.6665, 0.6700 will hold the keys to the pair’s further rise to the monthly high near 0.6740 and the December-end top of 0.6756.

Meanwhile, pair’s declines below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6600 can please sellers with December 18 low of 0.6554 whereas bottoms marked on December 18 and 04, around 0.6522 and 0.6503 respectively, will lure the bears afterward.

NZD/USD four hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6616
Today Daily Change 2 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 0.6614
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6658
Daily SMA50 0.6554
Daily SMA100 0.6449
Daily SMA200 0.6515
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6651
Previous Daily Low 0.6606
Previous Weekly High 0.6666
Previous Weekly Low 0.6584
Previous Monthly High 0.6756
Previous Monthly Low 0.6424
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6623
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6634
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6596
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6579
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6551
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6641
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6669
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6686

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD little changed around 0.6880 on PBOC rate decision

AUD/USD little changed around 0.6880 on PBOC rate decision

AUD/USD keeps its bid tone intact around 0.6880 region after PBOC left the loan prime rate unchanged across the time horizon. The Aussie seems to benefit from the rise in oil prices amid fresh Libyan geopolitical tensions. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY flirts with highs near 110.20 amid risk reset

USD/JPY flirts with highs near 110.20 amid risk reset

USD/JPY holds the higher ground near 110.20 region, having closed the minor bearish opening gap. The pair gapped lower by 10-pips and hit a low of 110.08 after the sentiment was spooked by the Libyan geopolitical crisis. 

USD/JPY News

Forex Weekly Outlook – The BOJ will likely keep its powder dry for some time

Forex Weekly Outlook – The BOJ will likely keep its powder dry for some time

While Mid-East tensions calmed down, trade and the US consumer rocked the dollar. What’s next? Rate decisions in the eurozone, Japan and Canada stand out. Here the highlights for the upcoming week.

Read more

WTI: Back below 200-hour MA

WTI: Back below 200-hour MA

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is currently trading at least 20 cents below the 200-hour moving average (MA) at $59.28, having hit a session high of $59.61 an hour ago. Prices may drop to $58.77, filling the gap on the hourly chart. 

Oil News

GBP/USD pressured in the open, breaks below 1.30 the figure

GBP/USD pressured in the open, breaks below 1.30 the figure

GBP/USD opened with a gap to the downside of a handful of pips, but significantly, cable broke below the 1.30 handle for the first time since January's bullish correction from 1.2954. 

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures