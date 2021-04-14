NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls taking on the hourly resistance ahead of RBNZ

- NZD/USD meeting critical resistance ahead of RBNZ.
- 4-hour support is compelling on a break of hourly structure.
There are downside prospects ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand event today as the following illustrates from an hourly and 4-hourly perspective.
Hourly chart
The price is testing hourly resistance ahead of the event, supported by the hourly support structure.
4-hour chart
From a 4-hour perspective, the downside is compelling with respect to the W-formation and a 38.2% Fibonacci could be on the cards which would clear the hourly support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
