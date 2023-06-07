NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye a significant correction to the upside

- NZD/USD bulls in the market and eye a move to test resistances.
- The weekly M-formation is a compelling feature in this regard.
New Zealand Dollars rebounded from earlier dips on Monday, helped by China's data showing an accelerated recovery in the services sector. Additionally, the surprise hawkish decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has tugged the Bird along as well. At the time of writing, NZD/USD has rallied from the week´s peak low area finding support around the 0.6050s.
The following will illustrate the bias for an upside move on Wednesday:
NZD/USD weekly chart
The weeklñy M-formation is compelling. This is a reversion pattern and the bulls are moving in for a target toward the neckline and a 61.8% Fibonacci. This meets the trenmdlñine resistance as well.
NZD/USD daily chart
The daily chart aligns with the bullish bias as for the support area that is holding so far:
The correction was a 50% mean reversion that has held the test of time and bulls stay in control.
The levels to watch on the upside are highlighted above.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped below 0.6700 on Australian Q1 GDP miss
AUD/USD is struggling to extend its rebound while trading below 0.6700 after the Australian Q1 GDP missed estimates with 0.2% QoQ. The pair, however, remains underpinned by the hawkish comments from RBA Governor Lowe, following the central bank's second unexpected rate hike.
USD/JPY remains pressured below 139.50 on falling US Treasury bond yields
USD/JPY is extending its pullback below 139.50 in Wednesday's Asian trading. The pair is undermined by the ongoing sell-off in the US Treasury bond yields, which is dragging the US Dollar lower. Focus shifts to Japanese Q1 GDP data, in the absence of top-tier US economic data.
Gold eyes further upside past $1,950 with inverse H&S in offing, softer US Dollar
Gold price prints a three-day winning streak near $1,965 as the US Dollar remains depressed during early Wednesday. In doing so, the precious metal also cheers hopes of China’s more stimulus and the cautious optimism in the markets.
Coinbase finds support from Third Circuit court against SEC as its stock COIN falls by 18%
Coinbase is still reeling from the bearishness of the last two days as its stock attempts to recover. But as the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency exchange bounces back, it seems to have found a way to bring the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to answer some crucial questions it has been avoiding for a year now.
Readying for hawkish Fed
S&P 500 made two runs over 4,300, yet was rejected in each. Bonds though didn‘t paint universally negative picture – only the sectoral composition of the decline did.