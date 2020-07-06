NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls again eye 0.6580/85 key resistance

- NZD/USD prints six-day winning streak while attacking 0.6550.
- January low, June top constitute a tough nut to crack for buyers.
- MACD teasing bulls, seven-week-old support line question the bears above 200-day SMA.
NZD/USD takes the bids near 0.6550, up 0.20% on a day, during the early Monday. In doing so, the kiwi pair rises to the highest levels in three weeks. Also portraying the bullish momentum is the MACD histogram that is about to turn green and favor the further upside.
As a result, optimists can have eyes on the horizontal area around 0.6480/85 comprising multiple lows marked during January month and the high of June.
Although RSI conditions might question the bulls beyond 0.6485, a sustained break of the same might not refrain from challenging the January 16 top near 0.6660/65. Though, 0.6500 could offer an intermediate halt to the pair’s further upside.
On the downside, June 23 top near 0.6530 can offer immediate support to the pair during its pullback, a break of which may drag the quote towards an ascending trend line from mid-May, at 0.6440.
Should the bears dominate past-0.6440, the mid-June low near 0.6380 and 200-day SMA surrounding 0.6330 could lure the bulls.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6548
|Today Daily Change
|13 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20%
|Today daily open
|0.6535
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6467
|Daily SMA50
|0.6272
|Daily SMA100
|0.618
|Daily SMA200
|0.633
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6539
|Previous Daily Low
|0.65
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6539
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6385
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6585
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6524
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6515
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.651
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6486
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6471
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6549
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6564
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6588
