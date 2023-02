Additionally, the latest data showed that New Zealand's Unemployment rate edged up to 3.4% in the 4th quarter of 2022 from 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, bolstering bets that the central bank will shift to a less aggressive stance. Annual inflation also jumped to a near 3-decade high of 7.2% in the December quarter but below the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's 7.5% projection. If the sentiment that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand were to downshift to a 50 basis point rate hike in February after delivering a record 75 basis point increase in November, the downside bias on the charts will be underpinned:

However, market expectations for the peak in the Fed funds rate up around 30bp since the data and the technical outlook show a broken down market on the charts with structures being broken.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.