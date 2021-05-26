NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears challenge 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near 0.7240

- NZD/USD consolidates in the early Asian session.
- Pair retreats from the coveted 0.7300 mark on profit-taking.
- MACD is in overbought zone, signals stretched buying conditions.
The NZD/USD pair books modest losses on Thursday, following the previous day’s remarkable move. The pair zoomed from the lows of 0.7725 to touch the multi-month high near 0.7320, accumulating 90-pip movement.
At the time of writing, the NZD/USD pair is trading at 0.7278, down 0.05% on the day.
NZD/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the pair has been consolidating near the 0.7285 mark. The slight pullback from the recent highs could be considered as NZD/USD bull’s profit-taking. However, if price skids from the mentioned level, then the pullback could be extended further and reverse all prior gains.
The first area of support, in that case, would be the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.7240.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, trades in overbought territory with a bearish divergence. If MACD moves slightly lower, then it could trigger another round of selling pressure in the pair.
In doing so, the NZD/USD bears would be willing to retest the 0.7200 horizontal resistance level followed by the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.7160.
Additionally, if price remained grounded near the 0.7280 mark, then it could try to recoup the previous day's high in the vicinity of 0.7320 area. This would encourage bulls to march toward the 0.7350 horizontal resistance level.
Further, the pair could dare to meet the late February's high at 0.7384.
NZD/USD Additioanl Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7279
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.71
|Today daily open
|0.7228
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7215
|Daily SMA50
|0.7142
|Daily SMA100
|0.7179
|Daily SMA200
|0.6993
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7251
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7204
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7272
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7151
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7287
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7233
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7222
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7204
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7181
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7157
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7251
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7275
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7298
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
