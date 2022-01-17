NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears brace for monthly support below 0.6800 on mixed China data

NZD/USD drops for the second consecutive day, depressed around intraday low.

RSI retreat, failures to cross the key hurdles keep sellers hopeful.

Monthly support line can test the bears targeting the 2021 low.

50-DMA, seven-week-old horizontal area restricts short-term advances.

NZD/USD holds onto the previous day’s weakness, down 0.26% around an intraday low of 0.6787 amid early Monday morning in Asia.

In doing so, the kiwi pair justifies the market’s risk-off mood and mixed data from China. The fourth-quarter (Q4) GDP rose past 0.2% prior and 1.1% forecasts to 1.6% QoQ while the YoY figures grew to 4.0% versus 3.6% expected and 4.9% previous readouts. Further, the Industrial Production (IP) for December rose above 3.6% market consensus and 3.8% prior to 4.3%. On the contrary, Retail Sales dropped below 3.7% market forecasts and 3.9% previous reading to 1.7% in December.

NZD/USD extends downside below 50-DMA after reversing from a seven-week-old horizontal hurdle surrounding 0.6890. The latest weakness takes clues from the RSI retreat but the bullish MACD signals keep the pair buyers hopeful until it drops below a monthly support line, around 0.6750 by the press time.

Should the quote decline below 0.6750, the year 2021 low near the 0.6700 threshold and the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of the pair’s moves between November 15 and December 24, around 0.6650, will be in focus.

Alternatively, the 50-DMA level of 0.6855 precedes a seven-week-old horizontal hurdle surrounding 0.6890 to limit short-term advances.

However, a clear upside break of 0.6890 should trigger a run-up targeting the mid-November lows near 0.6980.

NZD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected