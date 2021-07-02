NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears attack critical support near 0.6940

- NZD/USD remains under pressure in the Asian trading hours.
- More downside envisioned for pair if price decisively breaks 0.6960.
- Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with negative bias.
NZD/USD extends the previous day's losses on Friday. The pair started the fresh month of trading on a lower note.
At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6962, down 0.19% for the day.
NZD/USD daily chart
Technically speaking, after breaking 0,7150 on June 15, the NZD/USD pair has been under consistent selling pressure. The price hovers in a trading range last seen in late March until it breaks the range on April 14 to test the high of 0.7317 on May 26.
That said, If NZD/USD sustained below 0.6960, it could find the first support near the June 21 low in the vicinity of the 0.6935 area.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in an oversold zone. Any downtick in the MACD could trigger more selling opportunities in the pair. The bears would see the levels last seen in 2020.
NZD/USD would test the low of 0.6914 made on November 24, 2020. The price will then breach the 0.6900 mark to read November 18, 2020 low at 0.6875.
Alternatively, if price moves higher, it will first locate the upside target at the 0.7000 horizontal resistance level followed by the June 29 high at 0.7052.
Next, the market participants would be encouraged to take over the 0.7090 horizontal resistance level.
NZD/USD additional levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6960
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.6976
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7079
|Daily SMA50
|0.7166
|Daily SMA100
|0.716
|Daily SMA200
|0.7056
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7011
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6961
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7096
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6935
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7289
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.698
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6992
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6954
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6933
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6904
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7004
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7033
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7054
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
