NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears are in the market and eye a break below 0.6150

- NZD/USD´s 4-hour chart shows that the price needs to break below 0.6215.
- Below 0.6215, bears will seek a continuation below 0.6150.
NZD/USD is flat on the day so far after what was a relatively quiet session on Wednesday. The pair has stuck to familiar ranges around 0.6220 amid growing expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will lift the official cash rate by 25bps to 5.0% at its meeting next week and a move to hike rates again to 5.25% in May.
However, until then, there is room for the US Dollar to claw back some ground and the following illustrates a downside bias for NZD/USD:
NZD/USD daily charts
The price is on the back side of the prior bullish trend but a break of another micro trendline support will open the risk of a break below 0.6190 and then 0.6150.
NZD/USD H4 chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
