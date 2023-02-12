NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears approach five-week-old support near 0.6280

By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD stays pressured towards short-term key support after unimpressive weekly close.
  • Sustained U-turn from 200-SMA, looming bear cross on MACD favor sellers.
  • Late January low holds the key to the bear’s defeat.

NZD/USD holds lower grounds as sellers attack the 0.6300 round figure during Monday’s Asian session, following a lackluster weekly closing.

The Kiwi pair’s weakness could be seen in its inability to cross the 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA), as well as a clear downside break of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its January-February upside, near 0.6325 by the press time.

Furthermore, a looming bear cross on the MACD adds strength to the downside bias about NZD/USD.

However, a clear break of the five-week-old ascending trend line, around 0.6285 by the press time, becomes necessary for the NZD/USD bear’s conviction.

Following that, the monthly low near 0.6270 and the previous monthly bottom of 0.6190 will be in focus.

On the flip side, the 61.8% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels, respectively near 0.6325 and 0.6365, restrict short-term NZD/USD recovery ahead of the 200-SMA level surrounding 0.6390.

Should the Kiwi pair remains firmer past 0.6390, the 0.6400 round figure and the January 31 swing low, near 0.6415, will be crucial for the NZD/USD buyers to regain control.

Overall, NZD/USD is firmly on the bear’s radar but a trigger is important to activate the downside bias, which in turn highlights the aforementioned support line.

NZD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6306
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.05%
Today daily open 0.6309
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6418
Daily SMA50 0.6373
Daily SMA100 0.6129
Daily SMA200 0.6187
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6347
Previous Daily Low 0.6298
Previous Weekly High 0.6391
Previous Weekly Low 0.627
Previous Monthly High 0.6531
Previous Monthly Low 0.619
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6317
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6328
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6289
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6269
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.624
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6338
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6367
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6387

 

 

