NZD/USD: Potential break above 0.7100 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, NZD/USD could retake the 0.7100 level in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected NZD to strengthen yesterday but we were of the view that ‘the next resistance at 0.7065 is not expected to come under threat’. However, NZD edged above 0.7065 (high of 0.7070) before closing on a firm note at 0.7060 (+0.62%). The swift and sharp rise appears to be overdone but the advance in NZD has room to extend. However, a clear break of 0.7100 is unlikely for now. On the downside, a break of 0.7030 would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Yesterday, we held the view that NZD ‘is in a consolidation and could trade between 0.6960 and 0.7100 for a period of time’. However, we did not quite anticipate the strong bounce to 0.7070. Upward momentum is beginning to improve and the risk of a break of 0.7100 has increased. A clear break of this level would shift the focus to 0.7125. On the downside, a breach of 0.7000 would indicate that NZD is not ready to move above 0.7100.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
