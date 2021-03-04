NZD/USD posts modest losses below 0.7250 as markets await Powell's speech

- NZD/USD is trading in a relatively narrow band on Thursday.
- Sour market mood is helping USD find demand.
- Focus shifts to FOMC Chairman Powell's speech at 1705 GMT.
The NZD/USD pair staged a modest rebound following Wednesday's decline but failed to preserve its momentum. As of writing, the pair was posting small daily losses at 0.7242.
Earlier in the day, Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr said that they need to have stimulatory monetary conditions in order to achieve their mandate and added that there is still health-related economic uncertainty. These comments made it difficult for the kiwi to gather strength against its rivals during the first half of the day.
USD capitalizes on safe-haven flows
On the other hand, the risk-averse market environment is providing a boost to the greenback on Thursday and not allowing NZD/USD to gain traction. The US Dollar Index is currently up 0.25% on the day at 91.16.
Reflecting the cautious market mood ahead of FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell' speech on the US economy at the Wall Street Journal jobs summit at 1705 GMT, the S&P 500 Futures are losing 0.3%.
Powell Preview: Three scenarios for the Fed to defuse the bond bonfire, market implications.
Later in the day, the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims report and the US Census Bureau's January Factory Orders data will be featured in the US economic docket as well.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from New Zealand on Friday and the USD's market valuation is likely to remain the primary driver of NZD/USD's movements in the near term.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7244
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.7248
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7258
|Daily SMA50
|0.7203
|Daily SMA100
|0.7045
|Daily SMA200
|0.6809
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7305
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7237
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7466
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7223
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7263
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7279
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7222
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7196
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7154
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.729
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7332
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7358
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.2050 ahead of jobless claims, Powell
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, falling as US yields remain elevated close to 1.50%. Fed Chair Powell's speech is highly anticipated and may include hints about the bank's thoughts on inflation. US jobless claims and stimulus news are also eyed.
GBP/USD succumbs to rising US yields as markets remain cautious
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.39 as markets retreat in response to higher US yields. Sterling pares its gains related to the UK budget and investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech.
XAU/USD bears turn cautious near descending channel support
Gold failed to preserve its early gains and refreshed daily lows in the last hour. Sustained USD buying was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the metal. Oversold conditions on the daily chart warrant some caution for bearish traders.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).