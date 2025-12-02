The NZD/USD pair gains traction to around 0.5730 during the early European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) edges lower against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) amid imminent bets for another rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this month.

Expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will again lower interest rates at the central bank’s final policy meeting of the year next week drag the Greenback lower and create a tailwind for the pair. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, interest rate futures traders are pricing in a nearly 88% probability of a quarter percentage point cut in the fed funds rate by the Fed next week, to 3.50%-3.75%, up from just 63% a month ago.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) cut its benchmark official cash rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.25% last week. However, policymakers signalled an end to the easing cycle as the economy showed early signs of recovery. This, in turn, provides some support to the NZD against the USD.

“Future moves in the OCR will depend on how the outlook for medium-term inflation and the economy evolves,” the RBNZ said in its monetary policy statement.

Traders await China’s RatingDog Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data on Wednesday, which is estimated to ease to 52.0 in November from 52.6 in October. If the report comes in weaker than the expectation, this could weigh on the China-proxy Kiwi, as China is a major trading partner for New Zealand.