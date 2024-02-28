NZD/USD plummets to over one-week low, bears eye 0.6100 mark after RBNZ

In the meantime, bulls seem rather unaffected by subdued US Dollar (USD) price action, which continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction amid the looming US government shutdown. Apart from this, Tuesday's disappointing release of the US Durable Goods Orders and a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields keep the USD bulls on the defensive, albeit does little to lend any support to the NZD/USD pair. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside and validates the near-term negative outlook .

As was anticipated, the RBNZ decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 5.50% for the fifth time in a row at the end of the February policy meeting. This seems to have disappointed some investors anticipating further tightening in the wake of still-sticky inflation and turns out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). The focus now shifts to RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr’s press conference at 02:00 GMT, which should infuse some volatility and produce short-term trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.

The NZD/USD pair attracts heavy selling after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announced its policy decision and dives to over a one-week low in the last hour. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.6120 region and seem vulnerable to prolonging the recent retracement slide from over a one-month peak touched last week.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.