NZD/USD: Pierces 0.6100 ahead of China trade numbers

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD remains firm around the monthly top.
  • Broad US dollar weakness majorly contributes to the pair’s strength.
  • China’s March month trade numbers in focus, for now, coronavirus updates remain as the crucial catalyst.

While extending its pullback from intraday lows around 0.6070, NZD/USD remains on the front foot near 0.6100 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The kiwi pair registers seven-day winning streak while trading close the highest levels last seen on March 16. The reason for the run-up could be traced from the broad US dollar weakness amid a widespread outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the US.

Upbeat comments from US President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, not to forget the attempt to placate traders during the Task Force Briefings, fail to supersede fears of the pandemic.

The deadly disease has so far infected more than 580,000 and claimed the lives of above 20,000 people in the world’s largest economy. With this, the US also becomes the global hotspot for the pandemic.

On the other hand, New Zealand’s (NZ) handling of the virus outbreak has so far gained praise whereas the latest NZ Visitor Arrivals for February, down 10.8% YoY versus +2.9% prior, signals further hardships for the economy. Even so, the kiwi remains mostly strong due to its self-reliance in food as well as upbeat fundamentals.

Market’s trade sentiment seems to have recovered in Asia as the US stock futures flash mild gains of below 0.50% while parting ways from the previous day’s of downbeat Wall Street performance. However, the earnings season is on the door and market giants are likely to register murky numbers due to the lockdowns in many countries, which in turn could exert additional downside pressure on the US dollar.

On an immediate basis, China’s March month trade balance could offer fresh direction to the pair. Forecasts suggest a recovery in the headlines Trade Balance figures from $-7.09B to $18B. Further, the YoY Exports likely to bounce from -17.2% to -15% but Imports may drop to -8% from -4.0% previous readouts. Even if China data signals further upside of the pair, a likely disappointment due to the broad efforts to tame the virus can’t be ruled out.

Technical analysis

Unless declining below the monthly support line, currently at 0.6040, NZD/USD can keep rising towards a 50-day SMA level of 0.6155.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6102
Today Daily Change 19 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.31%
Today daily open 0.6083
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5913
Daily SMA50 0.6172
Daily SMA100 0.6379
Daily SMA200 0.6404
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6104
Previous Daily Low 0.6011
Previous Weekly High 0.6104
Previous Weekly Low 0.585
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6068
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6046
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6028
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5973
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5935
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6121
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6159
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6214

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

AUD/USD remains firm below 0.6400 with eyes on China trade data

AUD/USD remains firm below 0.6400 with eyes on China trade data

Despite stepping back from the month high of 0.6410 during the late-US session on Monday, the AUD/USD remains firm around 0.6385 at the start of Tuesday's Asian session. Even if Easter Monday limited the pair's moves, broad US dollar weakness propelled the pair off-late.

USD/JPY: Pressured below 108.00 on broad US dollar weakness

USD/JPY: Pressured below 108.00 on broad US dollar weakness

USD/JPY drops to 107.70 during the early Tuesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the yen pair remains weak around Monday's low, also the two-week bottom, as risk-tone remains heavy due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

We have an OPEC+ deal

We have an OPEC+ deal

OPEC+ members met once again yesterday to try to finalise a deal. The sticking point had been Mexico not willing to accept its allocated cut. However the group has now agreed on the deal, and cuts are set to go ahead.

WTI: Recovery moves confront 61.8% Fibonacci retracement

WTI: Recovery moves confront 61.8% Fibonacci retracement

While extending its recovery moves from the short-term rising trend line, WTI takes the bids to $22.75 amid the early Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the black gold confronts 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its upside from March 30 to April 03.

Gold jumps to fresh multi-year highs above $1,710

Gold jumps to fresh multi-year highs above $1,710

The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since December of 2012 at $1,711 on Monday boosted by risk-off flows. 

