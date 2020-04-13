Trump: We're very close to completing a plan to open our country, hopefully even ahead of schedule

US President Donald Trump listened to top U.S. health expert Dr Anthony Fauci when he recommended that mitigation efforts be taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus. However, Trump is determined to open the economy at the earliest opportunity.
In the Presser taking place, Trump has stated, "we're very close to completing a plan to open our country, hopefully even ahead of schedule."
Fauci made the comments after saying in a separate interview that lives could have been saved if the country had shut down sooner during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Earlier, Trump retweeted a call to fire Fauci after that interview, but Reuters reports that the "White House said on Monday Trump did not intend to part ways with the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases."
In other comments coming through, Trump said we think the opec+ agreement will lead to a 20 million bpd cut in global oil production, repeating earlier news, more on that here: WTI: OPEC+ has not done enough and Trump knows it
Additional comments from Trump
- Trump says he will work with states on opening the economy but the president "calls the shots".
- Trump says we'll know in next few days when he wants to reopen the country.
- Says wants to end travel restrictions with Europe at the right time.
- Says we'll know in next few days when he wants to reopen the country.
- Trump says he should have a decision by the end of this week on world health organization funding.
Market implications
Markets will ride the prospects of the economy being cranked back into life, although the risk of contagion is going to be a challenge for the bulls and there could easily be setbacks along the way to anything proposed by Trump depending on the ebbs and flows of contagion and death tolls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains firm below 0.6400 with eyes on China trade data
Despite stepping back from the month high of 0.6410 during the late-US session on Monday, the AUD/USD remains firm around 0.6385 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. Even if Easter Monday limited the pair’s moves, broad US dollar weakness propelled the pair off-late.
USD/JPY: Pressured below 108.00 on broad US dollar weakness
USD/JPY drops to 107.70 during the early Tuesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the yen pair remains weak around Monday’s low, also the two-week bottom, as risk-tone remains heavy due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
We have an OPEC+ deal
OPEC+ members met once again yesterday to try to finalise a deal. The sticking point had been Mexico not willing to accept its allocated cut. However the group has now agreed on the deal, and cuts are set to go ahead.
WTI: Recovery moves confront 61.8% Fibonacci retracement
While extending its recovery moves from the short-term rising trend line, WTI takes the bids to $22.75 amid the early Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the black gold confronts 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its upside from March 30 to April 03.
Gold jumps to fresh multi-year highs above $1,710
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since December of 2012 at $1,711 on Monday boosted by risk-off flows.