- Risk appetite favors the kiwi on Monday.
- US dollar erases NFP gains, DXY falls toward 106.00.
- NZD/USD remains supported by the 20-day SMA.
The NZD/USD is rising on Monday, although it trimmed gains during the last hours. The pair peaked at 0.6303 and then pulled back to 0.6280. It remains on positive ground for the day, supported by a weaker US dollar and risk appetite.
The greenback is falling across the board as US yields move to the downside. The US 10-year yield stands at 2.76%, far from Friday’s top of 2.88%. The DXY falls 0.25% and trades below 106.30.
A report from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand showed a decline in inflation expectations. “The outcome provides some relief but does little to alter the bigger picture - short-term inflation expectations (2y) remain well above the 1-3% target band, Q2 headline CPI and non-tradeable inflation handily exceeded the RBNZ's May MPS forecasts while core inflation measures are edging higher. Along with accelerating wages growth, the data suggest that the RBNZ's job is still not done and look for a 4th straight 50bps hike at the upcoming Aug meeting,” explained analysts at TD Securities.
In the US, the key number of the week is the CPI on Wednesday. The NFP report opened again the door to a more aggressive Federal Reserve. Inflation figures (also the PPI on Thursday) will likely impact on Fed's rate expectations.
Technical outlook
The NZD/USD remains supported by the 0.6210/20 area and the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), today at 0.6230. A consolidation below those levels should point to more losses in the short-term.
On the upside, NZD/USD is testing the 0.6300 area that contains the 55-day SMA. A break higher could lead to a test of the August high at 0.6332.
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6296
|Today Daily Change
|0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|0.93
|Today daily open
|0.6238
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6223
|Daily SMA50
|0.6287
|Daily SMA100
|0.647
|Daily SMA200
|0.6642
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6308
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6212
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6353
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6212
|Previous Monthly High
|0.633
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6249
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6271
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6197
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6157
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6101
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6293
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6349
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6389
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
