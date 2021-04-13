NZD/USD pares early losses, trades around 0.7030 ahead of US CPI data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD continues to have a tough time finding direction.
  • US Dollar Index posts modest daily gains above 92.00.
  • Investors await Consumer Price Index data from US.

The NZD/USD pair closed the first day of the week virtually unchanged and edged lower during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. After falling toward 0.7600, however, the pair managed to erase its losses and was last seen posting small daily gains at 0.7032.

Eyes on US inflation data

The data from New Zealand showed on Tuesday that Electronic Card Retail Sales in March increased by 0.9% following February's decline of 2.5% but this reading failed to help the kiwi gather strength against its rivals. 

On the other hand, The NFIB Business Optimism Index in the US improved to 98.2 in March from 95.8 in February but was largely ignored by market participants.

Currently, the US Dollar Index is up 0.12% on the day at 92.20 supported by a 1% increase in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield. Later in the session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures. Investors expect the Core CPI to rise to 1.5% on a yearly basis and a stronger-than-expected print could help the greenback continue to outperform its rivals and weigh on NZD/USD.

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will announce its Interest Rate Decision and release the Rate Statement. The RBNZ is largely expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0.25%.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7034
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 0.7031
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7055
Daily SMA50 0.7161
Daily SMA100 0.7141
Daily SMA200 0.69
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.705
Previous Daily Low 0.7013
Previous Weekly High 0.707
Previous Weekly Low 0.6996
Previous Monthly High 0.7308
Previous Monthly Low 0.6943
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7027
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7036
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7013
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6994
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6976
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.705
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7068
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7087

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

