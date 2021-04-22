NZD/USD: On the back foot below 0.7200 amid downbeat market sentiment

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD remains depressed following the heaviest drop in over two weeks.
  • Chatters over US President Biden’s proposal for higher capital gains drowned risks.
  • Covid, geopolitical headlines also heavy the sentiment, US data, ECB had a little fanfare.
  • New Zealand Credit Card Spending, Aussie PMI will decorate calendar, risk catalyst will be the key.

NZD/USD defends 0.7150, despite fading bounce off three-day low, while taking rounds to 0.7160-65 amid the initial Asian trading session on Friday. The kiwi pair dropped the most in 12 days on Thursday as risk aversion roiled market sentiment after US President Joe Biden proposed higher capital gains for wealthier Americans.

Investors’ fears weigh on kiwi…

Although there were no major announcements from New Zealand the previous day, NZD/USD dropped heavily as risks got sold amid news that US President Biden proposed a 40% capital gain tax for citizens earning over $1.0 million. While the news was widely anticipated for the future its sudden announcement shocked markets even the Democratic Party member suggests the fund’s usage for an upcoming stimulus package that will include free college education and paid family leave. 

In addition to the risk-negative news from the US, the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes from India and Japan as well as the Aussie-China and Russia-Ukraine tussles also weighed on the market sentiment. Recently, news that three rockets hit Baghdad’s airport base housing the US troops joined the geopolitical headlines.

Amid these plays, Wall Street failed to keep Wednesday’s gain while the US 10-year Treasury yield remains pressured. Further, the US dollar index (DXY) benefited from the risk-off mood. The US dollar gains could also be traced to upbeat prints of US Jobless Claims, Chicago Fed Manufacturing Index and a pullback in Existing Home Sales while the European Central Bank's (ECB) widely anticipated inaction passed unnoticed.

While the preliminary readings of Commonwealth Bank’s (CBA) Aussie activity figures for April will be an immediate catalyst for NZD/USD, New Zealand’s Credit Card Sales for March, prior -12.4%, should be watched closely for any recovery. However, risk news will be the key to watch.

Technical analysis

Despite the latest weakness, NZD/USD is yet to offer a daily closing below the 0.7150-55 support confluence, comprising 50-day and 100-day SMA, which in turn keeps the kiwi pair buyers hopeful.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7165
Today Daily Change -46 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.64%
Today daily open 0.7211
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7064
Daily SMA50 0.7155
Daily SMA100 0.715
Daily SMA200 0.6921
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7219
Previous Daily Low 0.7162
Previous Weekly High 0.7181
Previous Weekly Low 0.7004
Previous Monthly High 0.7308
Previous Monthly Low 0.6943
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7197
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7184
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7176
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.714
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7119
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7233
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7254
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.729

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Take advantage of market volatility with our daily Forex, Crypto and Indices Trade Ideas!

Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD still holds above 1.2000, but barely

EUR/USD still holds above 1.2000, but barely

Resurgent demand for the greenback put EUR/USD under pressure, although the pair holds above the weekly low. ECB’s cautious stance put some pressure on the shared currency.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3820 on dollar strength

GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3820 on dollar strength

GBP/USD has tumbled toward 1.3820 as the dollar gains ground across the board. US jobless claims beat estimates, while concerns mount about US tax hikes. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: Bulls looking to test hourly resistance structure

Gold: Bulls looking to test hourly resistance structure

On a day where stocks have fallen and the US dollar has risen, the precious metals are under pressure again. The negative correlation between the S&P 500 and DXY is compelling and should be noted.

Gold News

Binance could be in trouble as European regulators are examining the exchange

Binance could be in trouble as European regulators are examining the exchange

Binance is reportedly under scrutiny for offering stock trading through cryptocurrencies even though other exchanges have done it before through the same platform, CM-Equity.

Read more

Biden’s ‘Green reset’ could be great for Silver

Biden’s ‘Green reset’ could be great for Silver

As top officials around the world convene this week for a “climate summit,” President Joe Biden’s administration is planning the most radical expansion of government’s role in the economy since FDR’s New Deal.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures