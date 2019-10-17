NZD/USD now faces a consolidative phase – UOB

In light of the recent price action, NZD/USD is now posed for some consolidation, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Expectation for NZD to trade sideways was incorrect as it dropped to 0.6241 before rebounding strongly. Downward pressure has dissipated and the 0.6241 low is not expected to come into the picture for today. That said, a sustained rise in NZD is not expected as it is more likely to consolidate and trade sideways, likely between 0.6260 and 0.6305”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “Our expectation for NZD to “edge higher to 0.6375” from Monday (14 Oct, spot at 0.6330) was incorrect as NZD dropped below the strong 0.6270 support yesterday (low of 0.6259). The current price action is viewed as part of an on-going sideway-trading phase and NZD could trade in an ‘undecided’ manner and within a 0.6235/0.6355 range for a period”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
