NZD/USD meets a critical 4-hour resistance ahead of US CPI

- NZD/USD bulls seeking a break of the overnight for a test of daily resistance.
- Bears relying on counter-trendline resistance and continued USD strength.
- The focus will be on the US CPI data event on Wednesday as USD attempts to print higher highs.
NZD/USD is trading at 0.7005 and 0.2% higher on the day following a rally from the lows of 0.6968 to a high of 0.7010.
The US dollar remained better bid overall, but the commodity complex bounced back to life as the US infrastructure bill cleared the Senate.
It is a bipartisan package that could provide the nation's biggest investment in decades in roads, bridges, airports and waterways.
Consequently, the proxy currencies, such as the antipodeans and the loonie were offsetting early losses.
With a light calendar in APAC markets, the focus will be on Wednesday's US Consumer Price Index data.
''The last few days have seen a turn in market sentiment towards being more positive about the US economic outlook, even with the rise in COVID infections. A strong CPI print may push USD rates and DXY even higher as speculation on the Fed tapering QE rises,'' analysts at ANZ Bank argued.
On the other hand, an inline or even an unexpected disappointment in the data could equate to some profits in the US dollar markets being taken out.
''Another strong print is unlikely to sway core FOMC voters that the current phase of intense inflation pressures is anything other than transitory,'' analysts at ANZ Bank also pointed out, adding:
''Following the July FOMC meeting Chair Powell said the Fed wouldn’t hesitate to use its policy tools if inflation pressures prove to be more than just transitory. However, he thinks this is unlikely to happen until maximum employment is reached, and this goal remains some way off.''
The commodity complex and the kiwi could be cut some temporary slack if the US dollar wobbles.
NZD/USD technical analysis
From a daily perspective, the bird is bottoming and bulls are in anticipation of a break of 4-hour resistance structure for an opportunity to target a restest of daily resistance:
Daily chart
4-hour chart
From a bullish 4-hour perspective, the price will need to break 4-hour resistance, as illustrated above.
On a retest of the support stricture, the price would potentially hold and rally deeper into resistance territory.
On the other hand, should the dollar continue to rise, then the kiwi would fairly at the counter-trendline resistance and be forced back into the base of the daily support, potentially as follows:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed near 1.1700 amid tepid local data
EUR/USD is stuck around 1.1720 as solid dollar’s demand persists while the shared currency gives up to tepid German data. Investors welcome US news on infrastructure investment, eyes on US inflation data.
GBP/USD: Mounting pressure amid persistent dollar’s strength
The GBP/USD pair trades near a daily low of 1.3827 after spending most of the day hovering around the 1.3850 level. The pair gave up after Wall Street’s opening and news that the US Senate had approved the infrastructure bill.
Gold Price bulls eye a 50% mean reversion
Gold is consolidating at a key support structure as the US dollar and yields press on. Bulls have their eyes on corrections and for a continuation in gold higher to test 50% of the drop.
Three reasons why SafeMoon price will decline to $0.00000110
Safemoon fails to hold the largest one-day gain since the May 6 rally of 59.79%, while declining back below the upper trend line of the descending triangle, the May 19 low of $0.00000261 and the 20-day SMA at $0.00000252.
Inflation can be a monster and run on its own rules
One of our Rules is that the “institutional factor” is the most powerful factor, surpassing any and all economic data. This should really be re-named the “central bank” factor because in practice, the institution is usually the central bank.