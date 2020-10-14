NZD/USD: Keeps disappointing US dollar bulls above 0.6600 as risks consolidate

- NZD/USD refreshes intraday high while keeping the previous day’s recovery moves from 0.6632.
- Anticipated delay in the US stimulus, COVID-19 vaccine and a no-deal Brexit forecasts weighed market’s risk tone earlier.
- IMF’s upward revision to global economic outlook, China’s growth numbers New Zealand election expectations seem to favor the kiwi buyers.
- Comments from RBNZ’s Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby can offer immediate direction, risk catalysts remain as the key.
NZD/USD stays positive despite recently easing from the intraday high of 0.6661 to 0.6658 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair was an exception to the Antipodeans on Tuesday as it managed to post mild gains despite the broad US dollar recovery and risk-off mood. In doing so, the quote might have taken clues from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) recent economic forecasts and odds for the upcoming election at home might have been gaining more clues.
Cordial relations with China, election optimism at home safeguard the bulls…
Wall Street and the US treasury yields both portrayed disappointment over the American stimulus stalemate, a halt in the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine trials by the Johnson and Johnson as well as the Eli Lily. Also challenging the markets were increasing odds of a no-deal Brexit as the European and British diplomats are still struggling for an agreement before the October 15 deadline.
On the contrary, the IMF’s global economic outlook seems to have favored the risk-takers. The Washington-based institute upwardly revised its macro GDP forecast to -4.5% from -5.2% anticipated in the June month’s report. Also pleasing the kiwi buyers could be expected improvement in China’s economic recovery that now pushes the IMF to forecast 1.9% GDP growth for 2020 versus 1.0% forecasted earlier. While Australia becomes the largest customer of New Zealand, it’s upbeat relations with Beijing, unlike the Sino-Aussie tension, favor the NZD/USD buyers amid the broad risk-off mood.
Elsewhere, New Zealand is up for a general election on October 17 and the current Prime Minister (PM) Jacinda Ardern is a market favorite due to her ability to safeguard the kiwi people during the pandemic. While most polls suggest a mixed government, like it has been for years in Wellington, odds are also rising that the Labour Party, comprising PM Ardern, will lead the nation alone.
That said, S&P 500 Futures add 0.13% to 3,509 by the press time whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields also stop their previous downside around 0.73% as we write.
Looking forward, traders will keep eyes on the RBNZ policymaker’s comments, up for 01:15 GMT, from the Citi conference while also observing risk catalysts closely.
Technical analysis
Unless providing a daily close below a confluence of 21-day and 50-day SMA, around 0.6630, NZD/USD can keep attacking 0.6675 immediate resistance.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.666
|Today Daily Change
|10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.665
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6628
|Daily SMA50
|0.6633
|Daily SMA100
|0.6569
|Daily SMA200
|0.6389
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6671
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6628
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6674
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6546
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6799
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6511
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6655
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6644
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6628
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6607
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6585
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6671
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6693
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6714
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds rising trendline after above-forecast Aussie consumer confidence
AUD/USD is bouncing up from the support of the trendline rising from Sept. 25 and Oct. 7 lows. Australia's Consumer Confidence bettered the estimate of 9.9%. The above-forecast data may have helped the AUD/USD pair hold the uptrend line.
USD/JPY revisits sub-105.50 region as Nikkei 225 prints mild losses
USD/JPY stays on the offers below 105.50. US dollar consolidates the heaviest gains in three weeks amid a light calendar. IMF’s upbeat global forecast favors the shift in risk sentiment while US stimulus deadlock, virus woes occupy the other end.
Gold: 12-day-old support, market stabilization probe bears below $1,900
Gold seesaws in a choppy range below $1,900 after marking the biggest losses in over a week. US dollar gains disappoint the bullion buyers. Fears of a worsening virus, no-deal Brexit and China’s tussle with the West add challenges to the market sentiment.
WTI fails to keep bounce off 100-EMA, holds $40.00 amid bullish MACD
WTI prints mild losses after stepping back from $40.76 the previous day. 100-day EMA, bullish MACD challenge oil sellers ahead of the weekly low. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, a one-month-old horizontal line can question bulls.
EUR/USD: Daily chart now leans bearish
EUR/USD looks south with the daily chart showing a bearish candlestick pattern and a failed breakout. Tuesday's 0.57% drop indicates that the indecision period showed by Monday's Doji candle has ended with a bear victory. The pair risks falling to September lows near 1.1610.