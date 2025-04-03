NZD/USD jumps to near 0.5850 as the US Dollar takes a hard hit after Liberation Day.

US President Trump announces 34% reciprocal tariffs on China in addition to the 20% import duties imposed in March.

The US ISM Services PMI drops to 50.8 in March.

The NZD/USD pair advances swiftly to near 0.5850 in Thursday’s North American session. The Kiwi pair strengthens as the US Dollar (USD) takes a sharp dip after so-called “Liberation Day” on Wednesday when United States (US) President Donald Trump unveiled reciprocal tariffs, along with a 10% baseline levy for all imports to the US.

Trump’s tariff announcement has weighed heavily on the US Dollar amid fears that higher import duties could lead the US economy to a recession. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, nosedives to near 101.30, the lowest level seen in six months.

US equity markets are facing a bloodbath in its opening session as investors expect the burden of higher tariffs will be borne by domestic importers. Such a scenario will increase the input cost for US companies, pointing to a sharp decline in their operating margins.

Meanwhile, fears of a US recession could force Federal Reserve (Fed) officials to revise their monetary policy stance. Till now, Fed policymakers had been guiding a restrictive monetary policy stance as they were significantly concerned over potential tariff-driven inflation.

On the economic data front, the US ISM Services PMI data for March has come in weaker than expected. The Services PMI came in significantly lower at 50.8 compared to estimates of 53.0 and the prior release of 53.5.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the outlook of the New Zealand (NZ) economy has dampened as Trump has announced a 34% import duty on imports from China. This will be in addition to the already imposed 20% tariffs, which were announced for pouring drugs into the US. However, China could escape 20% levies if it is ready to cut fentanyl exports in the economy, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said during North American trading hours.

Fresh concerns over the Chinese economic outlook weighs on the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), given that the exports sector of the New Zealand (NZ) economy relies heavily on China.