TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

NZD/USD holds steady near one-month top, below mid-0.5700s after weaker Chinese data

  • NZD/USD preserves last week’s strong gains as a weaker USD offsets disappointing Chinese data.
  • China's RatingDog Manufacturing PMI fell from 50.6 to 49.9 in November vs the forecast for a 50.5.
  • The divergent RBNZ-Fed policy expectations turn out to be another factor supporting spot prices.
NZD/USD holds steady near one-month top, below mid-0.5700s after weaker Chinese data
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The NZD/USD pair is seen oscillating in a narrow range at the start of a new week and consolidating its recent strong gains to a nearly one-month peak, touched on Friday. Spot prices hold steady below mid-0.5700s and react little to the disappointing Chinese data.

In fact, China's RatingDog Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) unexpectedly returned to contraction, falling to 49.9 in November from 50.6 in October. This comes on top of the official PMIs released over the weekend, which showed that the business activity in China's manufacturing sector contracted for the eighth month, while the gauge for the services sector shrank for the first time in nearly three years and fell to its lowest level since December 2022.

The immediate market reaction, however, turns out to be muted amid easing trade tensions and the recent government measures announced to boost consumption in the world's second-largest economy. This, along with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) hawkish outlook on the future policy path, continues to act as a tailwind for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). Apart from this, the prevalent US Dollar (USD) selling bias offers some support to the NZD/USD pair.

The RBNZ delivered a fully priced 25 basis points (bps) rate cut last week and signaled an end to its easing cycle. In contrast, traders are now pricing in an over 85% chance that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs again this month. This, along with the underlying bullish tone, contributes to the safe-haven Greenback's relative underperformance against the perceived riskier Kiwi and backs the case for a further appreciation for the NZD/USD pair.

New Zealand Dollar FAQs

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.

Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD flirts with 200-day SMA hurdle, above 1.1600 amid a broadly weaker USD

EUR/USD flirts with 200-day SMA hurdle, above 1.1600 amid a broadly weaker USD

The EUR/USD pair regains positive traction at the start of a new week and climbs back above the 1.1600 round figure during the Asian session. Bulls now await a move beyond a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average before placing fresh bets and positioning for an extension of a one-week-old uptrend amid the prevalent US Dollar selling bias.

GBP/USD flat lines near 1.3250 amid UK budget relief

GBP/USD flat lines near 1.3250 amid UK budget relief

The GBP/USD pair holds steady near 1.3245 during the Asian session on Monday as traders continue to digest the UK’s Autumn Budget. The potential downside for the major pair might be limited due to the rising expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in the December meeting. 

Gold retakes $4,250 as Fed rate-cut expectations undermine USD

Gold retakes $4,250 as Fed rate-cut expectations undermine USD

Gold is testing $4,250 early Monday, extending Friday's strong upsurge. Dovish Fed expectations keep the US Dollar depressed near its lowest level in nearly two weeks and continue to underpin the non-yielding bullion. Bulls regain poise, awaiting this week's key US macro releases scheduled at the start of a new month.

Week ahead: US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Week ahead: US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Flurry of US data to test dovish Fed expectations as next meeting looms. ISM PMIs, ADP employment and PCE inflation may yet upset rate cut hopes. Eurozone CPI, Australian GDP, Canadian employment also on tap.

November’s FAFO market: A liquidity opera that refused to break

November’s FAFO market: A liquidity opera that refused to break

November felt like a month scripted by a mischievous market god, the kind who enjoys jolting traders out of their convictions before handing them a warm cup of liquidity and whispering “Relax, child… don’t fight the Fed, and for heaven’s sake don’t fight the machines.” 

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple is trading in a narrow range, with support at $2.15 and resistance at $2.30 at the time of writing on Friday. For four consecutive days, the cross-border remittance token has remained in this narrow range, suggesting a battle for control between the bulls and the bears.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers