The NZD/USD pair is seen oscillating in a narrow range at the start of a new week and consolidating its recent strong gains to a nearly one-month peak, touched on Friday. Spot prices hold steady below mid-0.5700s and react little to the disappointing Chinese data.

In fact, China's RatingDog Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) unexpectedly returned to contraction, falling to 49.9 in November from 50.6 in October. This comes on top of the official PMIs released over the weekend, which showed that the business activity in China's manufacturing sector contracted for the eighth month, while the gauge for the services sector shrank for the first time in nearly three years and fell to its lowest level since December 2022.

The immediate market reaction, however, turns out to be muted amid easing trade tensions and the recent government measures announced to boost consumption in the world's second-largest economy. This, along with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) hawkish outlook on the future policy path, continues to act as a tailwind for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). Apart from this, the prevalent US Dollar (USD) selling bias offers some support to the NZD/USD pair.

The RBNZ delivered a fully priced 25 basis points (bps) rate cut last week and signaled an end to its easing cycle. In contrast, traders are now pricing in an over 85% chance that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs again this month. This, along with the underlying bullish tone, contributes to the safe-haven Greenback's relative underperformance against the perceived riskier Kiwi and backs the case for a further appreciation for the NZD/USD pair.