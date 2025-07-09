NZD/USD holds positive ground above 0.6000 as RBNZ leaves interest rate unchanged at 3.25%

- NZD/USD trades in positive territory near 0.6000 in Wednesday’s Asian session, adding 0.25% on the day.
- The RBNZ held its OCR steady at 3.25% at its July meeting.
- The release of the FOMC Minutes will be the highlight later on Wednesday.
The NZD/USD pair gains ground to around 0.6000 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) strengthens against the Greenback after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) interest rate decision. The attention will shift to the release of the FOMC Minutes later on Wednesday.
As widely expected, the RBNZ decided to leave the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 3.25% after concluding the June policy meeting on Wednesday. The New Zealand central bank stood pat on the policy rate after six consecutive cuts. The Kiwi attracts some buyers in an immediate reaction to the RBNZ interest rate decision.
According to the minutes of the RBNZ interest rate meeting, the case for keeping the interest rate on hold at the July meeting highlighted the elevated level of uncertainty and the benefits of waiting until August in light of near-term inflation risks. The committee further stated that risks to the global outlook remain elevated.
Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Wednesday showed that the country’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose at an annual pace of 0.1% in June, compared to a decline of 0.1% in May. The market consensus was for 0% in the reported period.
Meanwhile, the Producer Price Index (PPI) fell 3.6% YoY in June, following a 3.3% decline in May. The data came in below the market consensus of 3.2%. The concerns about persistent deflationary pressure in China driven by sluggish domestic demand and tariff threats could weigh on the China-proxy Kiwi as
The FOMC Minutes will take center stage on Wednesday, as they might offer some hints about how Fed officials view the US economy and give insight into the interest rate path. Several Fed policymakers are also set to speak later this week. Any dovish remarks from Fed officials could undermine the Greenback and create a tailwind for the pair in the near term.
RBNZ FAQs
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is the country’s central bank. Its economic objectives are achieving and maintaining price stability – achieved when inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), falls within the band of between 1% and 3% – and supporting maximum sustainable employment.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decides the appropriate level of the Official Cash Rate (OCR) according to its objectives. When inflation is above target, the bank will attempt to tame it by raising its key OCR, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money and thus cooling the economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD.
Employment is important for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) because a tight labor market can fuel inflation. The RBNZ’s goal of “maximum sustainable employment” is defined as the highest use of labor resources that can be sustained over time without creating an acceleration in inflation. “When employment is at its maximum sustainable level, there will be low and stable inflation. However, if employment is above the maximum sustainable level for too long, it will eventually cause prices to rise more and more quickly, requiring the MPC to raise interest rates to keep inflation under control,” the bank says.
In extreme situations, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) can enact a monetary policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the RBNZ prints local currency and uses it to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions with the aim to increase the domestic money supply and spur economic activity. QE usually results in a weaker New Zealand Dollar (NZD). QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objectives of the central bank. The RBNZ used it during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD picks up fresh bids above 0.6000 after RBNZ's expected hold
NZD/USD catches minor bids above 0.6000 in Wednesday's Asian trading, helped by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) expected interest rate-on hold decision following the July meeting. The Kiwi central bank opted to stand pat amid heightened global uncertainty over Trump's protectionism.
AUD/USD regains traction above 0.6500 after mixed Chinese inflation data
AUD/USD regains traction above 0.6500 early Wednesday, despite the mixed Chinese inflation data. The pair looks to resume the RBA's surprise on-hold decision-led uptick while Trump's planned tariffs on Copper could act as a headwind for the resources-linked Aussie. All eyes remain on trade talks and Fed Minutes.
Gold price consolidates around $3,300; looks to FOMC minutes for fresh impetus
The gold price holds steady above the $3,300 mark, albeit remaining close to a one-week low touched on Tuesday amid bets that threats to inflation from tariffs could force the Fed to hold off cutting interest rates. This acts as a tailwind for the USD and seems to undermine demand for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Cronos surges 20% on inclusion in Trump Media's Blue Chip ETF
Crypto.com's native token Cronos saw double-digit gains on Tuesday following Trump Media and Technology Group's filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission to launch a Blue Chip exchange-traded fund.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.