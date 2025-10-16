NZD/USD holds gains near 0.5750 due to prevailing US-China trade tensions

NZD/USD halts its seven-day losing streak, trading around 0.5740 during the early European hours on Thursday. The pair holds gains as the US Dollar (USD) struggles as traders adopt caution amid the ongoing trade tensions between the United States (US) and China, the world’s two largest economies.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he saw the US as in a trade war with China, even as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent proposed a longer pause on high tariffs on Chinese goods to resolve a conflict over critical minerals.

The US Dollar also faced challenges after US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell stated on Tuesday that the central bank is on track to deliver another quarter-point interest-rate reduction later this month, even as a government shutdown significantly reduces its read on the economy. Powell highlighted the low pace of hiring and noted that it may weaken further. The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are now pricing in nearly a 96% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 95% possibility of another reduction in December.

The NZD/USD pair may continue its weakening as the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) could face further challenges due to a dovish tone surrounding the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) policy outlook. RBNZ Chief Economist Paul Conway said Wednesday that the central bank remains open to further easing but will await incoming data before deciding. Markets now anticipate another rate cut in November, with rates projected to drop to 2.0% by 2026.