NZD/USD hit by a toxic cocktail of risk-off themes

- NZD/USD is heavy as the US dollar remains firm in risk-off markets.
- Russia and the Fed are a toxic cocktail for high beta currencies such as the NZD.
Down some 0.15%, NZD/USD is currently trading near 0.6690 and has travelled between a low of 0.6670 and a high of 0.6709. The escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been the driver while investors get set for the Federal Reserve this Wednesday,
As a result, the S&P 500 came within a hair's breadth of a correction, its first correction since the 2020 collapse in global markets brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. However, US stocks ended higher Monday after reversing heavy early losses rallying late ahead of mega-cap technology earnings and a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6% to 13,855.13, turning green in a drastic last-minute reversal. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 4,410.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was also 0.3% higher, to 34,364.50.
Meanwhile, ''data are pointing to an easing in economic activity at the start of the year, amid broader inflation concerns,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
This week, the Consumer Price Index will be the focus in this regard. ''The 10% rise in oil prices over Q4 should see Transport as the most significant contributor to the headline with upside risks coming from housing, primarily on rising raw material costs and a faster pace of consents,'' analysts at TD Securities exlained. ''A print near 6%, a 3 decade high is unlikely to trigger a significant market reaction, but a print in line with the RBNZ's 5.7% YoY forecast should drive a rally.''
As for the US Central Bank, the market is getting set for a US Federal Reserve and the market is expecting the Fed to signal the removal of its vast stimulus programme. ''The risk with the meeting may be that the Fed comes out even more vociferously in its intentions to adjust policy in response to inflation,'' the analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6683
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|0.6697
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.679
|Daily SMA50
|0.6816
|Daily SMA100
|0.6939
|Daily SMA200
|0.7012
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6728
|Previous Daily Low
|0.666
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6827
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6707
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6701
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6686
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6702
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6662
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6627
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6594
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.673
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6763
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6798
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Weekly resistance line, 200-SMA test recovery above 1.1300
EUR/USD pauses corrective pullback from two-month-old support around 1.1330 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The major currency pair battles the 200-SMA, as well as a descending trend line from January 17.
GBP/USD is testing critical hourly support
GBP/USD is holding tight in somewhat bearish territory below 1.35 the figure. Sterling dropped on Monday to its lowest in three weeks versus the US dollar, with traders moving out of risk and into safe havens due to the expectations of Fed tightening and escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Gold struggles around yearly resistance line with eyes on Fed
Gold bounces off intraday low to extend the previous day’s recovery moves towards a one-year-old descending trend line. That said, the yellow metal picks up bids to $1,841 by the press time of Tuesday’s Asian session.
Bitcoin finds buyers despite new six-month and 2022 lows, BTC relief rally on deck
Bitcoin price action on Monday was mainly in a full-blown bear attack, with a new 2022 and six-month lows hit. That all changed near the end of the NY equity market session when buyers poured in to rally Bitcoin higher to close in the green for the second day in a row.
The sell-off continues as Fed, earnings and Ukraine trigger sell off
US stocks are having yet another calamitous start to the week, both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are down more than 3% at the time of writing. The question now is, will this sell off last, or have we been wrong-footed by another strange Monday in the land of investing?