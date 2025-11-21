NZD/USD hesitates below 0.5600 with RBNZ easing hopes capping gains

The New Zealand Dollar remains pinned near seven-month lows at 0.5580 against the US Dollar, with upside attempts failing to hold above 0.5600. Investors' expectations that the RBNZ will cut interest rates next week, coupled with fading hopes of Fed easing in December, have created a US Dollar-supportive monetary policy divergence.



US employment data released on Thursday revealed that the economy added 119,000 jobs in September, beating expectations of a 50,000 increase, while October’s reading was revised down to a net loss of 4,000 jobs from previous estimations of a 22,000 increase.



On the negative side, the Unemployment rate increased unexpectedly to a 4-year high of 4.4% from 4.3% in August. Investors, however, kept the chances of a December rate cut at levels below 50%, down from above 60% last week and nearly 100% only a month ago.



Recent data from New Zealand have highlighted the country’s weak macroeconomic momentum, increasing pressure on the RBNZ to ease monetary policy. Producer price figures released this week revealed that inflation at factory gates moderated beyond expectations, and the central bank's inflation expectations for the fourth quarter remained unchanged within the range of price stability.

Against this backdrop, the market is practically fully pricing another interest rate cut next week, which would leave its OCR Rate at a three-year low of 2.25% down from 5.5% in August 2024.