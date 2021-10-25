NZD/USD hesitates at 0.7150 area on a calm session

From a wider perspective, FX analysts at ANZ Bank expect the pair to keep appreciating, supported by the rising inflation: “This correction has really been an AUD and NZD one as markets fade the spectacular rallies seen on crosses like NZD/EUR and NZD/JPY. At this stage it looks more like a rebalancing rather than the start of a fresh downtrend (…) We still think the NZD will benefit from higher interest rates, affirming both carry and confidence in the RBNZ’s inflation credentials.”

The major currency crosses, however, remain practically flat on the day, with the investors reluctant to place significant bets ahead of key releases later this week. The monetary policy decisions by the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of Canada, and the preliminary Q3 US Gross Domestic Product are expected to set the direction of currency markets.

The kiwi has been trading within recent ranges, slightly higher on the day despite the US dollar’s firmer tone. The US Dollar Index , which measures the value of the dollar against a basket of the most traded currencies has appreciated about 0.2%.

The New Zealand dollar is ticking up against the USD on Monday, supported by a modest appetite for risk. The pair has bounced up from 0.7130 lows, although it remains limited below 0.7180.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.