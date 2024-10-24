1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “On Tuesday (22 Oct, spot at 0.6030), we indicated that ‘the recent price action indicates that 0.6005 is within reach.’ We added, ‘Looking ahead, the next level to watch below 0.6005 is 0.5985.’ Yesterday, NZD dropped below 0.6005, reaching a low of 0.5993. While we continue to expect NZD to decline, the weakness that started early this month appears to be overextended, both time- and price-wise. In other words, the potential for further decline could be limited. The levels to watch are 0.5985 and 0.5970. Should NZD break above 0.6060 (‘strong resistance’ level previously at 0.6085), it would mean that NZD is not declining further.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “Our view for NZD to trade in a range yesterday was incorrect. Instead of trading in a range, it fell sharply to 0.5993. Although oversold, the decline could extend to 0.5985 before stabilisation can be expected. Today, a sustained break below this level seems unlikely. Resistance is at 0.6020; a breach of 0.6040 would mean that the weakness in NZD has stabilised.”

Oversold decline could extend to 0.5985 before stabilisation can be expected. In the longer run, potential for further declines could be limited; the levels to watch are 0.5985 and 0.5970, UOB Group FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.