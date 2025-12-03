TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

NZD/USD gains on strong Chinese data, US labor market weakness

  • NZD/USD trades slightly higher around 0.5750, helped by an improvement in China’s services climate.
  • Monetary policy expectations diverge strongly between New Zealand and the United States, supporting the Kiwi.
  • The US Dollar remains under pressure after another round of weaker US labor data.
NZD/USD gains on strong Chinese data, US labor market weakness
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

NZD/USD holds in positive territory around 0.5750 on Wednesday, up 0.20% on the day at the time of writing. The pair benefits from moderate support after the release of a stronger-than-expected Chinese services index, generally a constructive signal for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) given New Zealand’s strong trade exposure to China.

China’s Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in at 52.1 for November, above the 52 consensus according to RatingDog, still pointing to expansion even if the index slowed from 52.6 previously. This better-than-expected reading slightly boosts demand for Asia-linked growth currencies such as the Kiwi.

Local monetary policy also supports the NZD. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) cut its Official Cash Rate by 25 basis points to 2.25% last week, as expected, but signaled that future decisions will depend on the economic and inflation outlook. Several analysts believe the easing cycle may be over for now, reducing downward pressure on the NZD and contrasting with the outlook for US monetary policy.

In contrast, the situation in the United States (US) continues to weigh heavily on the US Dollar (USD). Markets now price in an 85% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut at next week’s Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting, with further cuts expected in 2026. Speculation that White House adviser Kevin Hassett could replace Jerome Powell, potentially driving policy toward further easing, adds to this dovish bias.

Fresh US data further hit the USD. The ADP Employment Change report showed a loss of 32,000 jobs in November, compared with an expected gain of 5,000, confirming a sharp deterioration in labor-market momentum ahead of the Fed meeting. ADP noted that employers are facing cautious consumers and an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop.

S&P Global surveys also point to a slight cooling. The final Services PMI dropped to 54.1 from the 55.0 preliminary estimate, while the Composite index came in at 54.2. By contrast, the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Services PMI improved to 52.6, above expectations of 52.1, indicating that the services sector remains in expansion territory.

Despite this stronger ISM reading, the US Dollar remains under marked pressure as investors focus on labor indicators to gauge the urgency of Fed easing. If US data continues to undershoot expectations, NZD/USD may keep a bullish bias in the short term. However, a US Dollar rebound remains possible should the next figures surprise to the upside, especially with volatility expected to rise ahead of the Fed meeting.

New Zealand Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.30%-0.75%-0.30%-0.08%-0.28%-0.22%-0.32%
EUR0.30%-0.44%0.02%0.23%0.02%0.08%-0.02%
GBP0.75%0.44%0.46%0.68%0.47%0.53%0.43%
JPY0.30%-0.02%-0.46%0.21%0.00%0.06%-0.03%
CAD0.08%-0.23%-0.68%-0.21%-0.20%-0.15%-0.24%
AUD0.28%-0.02%-0.47%-0.01%0.20%0.06%-0.04%
NZD0.22%-0.08%-0.53%-0.06%0.15%-0.06%-0.10%
CHF0.32%0.02%-0.43%0.03%0.24%0.04%0.10%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1650 after mixed US data

EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1650 after mixed US data

EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades in positive territory above 1.1650 on Wednesday as the US Dollar struggles to hold its ground after mixed data releases from the US. Private sector employment contracted in November but the ISM Services PMI data showed on going expansion in the service sector.

GBP/USD hits three-week highs past 1.3300

GBP/USD hits three-week highs past 1.3300

GBP/USD is pushing higher, reclaiming the 1.3300 hurdle and beyond on Wednesday, or new multi-week tops. The US Dollar remains under marked pressure as markets increasingly expect a more dovish Fed stance following the latest data releases, giving the British Pound room to climb.

Gold retreats from session highs, holds above $4,200

Gold retreats from session highs, holds above $4,200

Gold struggles to attract buyers and retreats toward $4,210 after setting a session-high above $4,240. A broadly upbeat tone in equity markets is weighing on the safe-haven metal, but ongoing weakness hurting the Greenback is helping he precious metal keep its losses in check.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP edge higher despite low institutional and retail demand 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP edge higher despite low institutional and retail demand 

Bitcoin is showcasing strength, trading marginally below $93,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are extending mild intraday gains, moving in tandem with Bitcoin and the larger cryptocurrency market.

Asia 2026: Five questions for Japan’s year of ‘Sanaenomics’

Asia 2026: Five questions for Japan’s year of ‘Sanaenomics’

Japan’s new 'Sanaenomics' measures, named after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, are likely to boost growth and stabilise inflation in 2026. However, too much additional government stimulus may have unexpected consequences for the economy.

XRP gains momentum as ETF inflows offset bearish market trends

XRP gains momentum as ETF inflows offset bearish market trends

Ripple is trading at around $2.17 at the time of writing, as bulls push to regain control of the trend. Despite the broader cryptocurrency market's bearish outlook, XRP has risen for the second consecutive day, signaling a potential bullish shift.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers