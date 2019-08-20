NZD/USD finds suppot near 0.64, posts modest recovery gains

- New Zealand's bi-weekly GDT Auction yields 0.2% decline in Price Index.
- US Dollar Index looks to snap five-day winning streak.
- US Pres. Trump calls upon the Fed to be proactive and cut interest rates.
The NZD/USD pair dropped to its lowest level in nearly two weeks at 0.6403 earlier today after China's Commerce Ministry said that they were dissatisfied with the United States' decision to add 46 Huawei subsidiaries to the entity list while delaying the ban on Huawei to buy supplies from US companies for 90 days. However, the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the Greenback in the second half of the day allowed the pair to stage a recovery and turn positive on the day. As of writing, the pair was up 0.2% at 0.6420.
Meanwhile, the bi-weekly Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction in New Zealand yielded a 0.2% decline in the GDT Price Index and made it difficult for the Kiwi to preserve its momentum.
USD weakness supports NZD/USD rebound
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is correcting its five-day long rally on Tuesday and is looking to close the day in the negative territory as markets are getting ready for the FOMC to publish the minutes of its August meeting tomorrow. Although there were no macroeconomic data releases from the US today, the sharp drop in the Treasury bond yields seems to be weighing on the currency.
Commenting on the US-China trade dispute, US President Trump repeated that he was not ready to make a deal yet and said that they had to 'take China on' whether it was good or bad for the US in the short-term. Trump also called upon the Federal Reserve to be proactive and cut the policy rate. At the moment, the DXY is down 0.2% on the day at 98.17.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.642
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6407
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6534
|Daily SMA50
|0.6601
|Daily SMA100
|0.6616
|Daily SMA200
|0.6715
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6443
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6402
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6475
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6421
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6792
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6543
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6418
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6427
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6392
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6376
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.635
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6433
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6458
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6474
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as the dollar loses steam
The EUR/USD pair bounced from a daily low of 1.1065, as demand for the greenback receded during US trading hours. Upside caped for the shared currency amid fears of a German recession, Italian political turmoil.
GBP/USD pressures recent highs amid renewed Brexit hopes
Comments from German Chancellor Merkel gave the Pound a lift, as somehow she hinted that the EU would consider an alternative to the Irish backstop.
USD/JPY: bears moving back to the front
Demand for safe-haven assets picked up in the American session. US 10-year Treasury note yield fell to 1.54% intraday, settles barely above. USD/JPY to resume decline on a break below 106.05, a Fibonacci support.
Gold retreats from daily highs, continues to trade above $1,500
The XAU/USD pair took advantage of the risk-off flows earlier in the day and erased a large portion of the losses it suffered on Monday. After touching a daily high of $1,508.45, however, the precious metal lost its strength and edged lower toward the $1,500 handle.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Planning the next bullish move after consolidating gains
Trading cryptos is not a one-way street – meteoric unstoppable gains belong to the past. Nevertheless, the bullish sentiment seems to prevail. Digital coins advanced on Monday and are consolidating on Tuesday.