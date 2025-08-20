NZD/USD falls to near 0.5850 as RBNZ delivers a quarter basis point rate cut

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) holds monetary policy meetings seven times a year, announcing their decision on interest rates and the economic assessments that influenced their decision. The central bank offers clues on the economic outlook and future policy path, which are of high relevance for the NZD valuation. Positive economic developments and upbeat outlook could lead the RBNZ to tighten the policy by hiking interest rates, which tends to be NZD bullish. The policy announcements are usually followed by interim Governor Christian Hawkesby's press conference.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announces its interest rate decision after each of its seven scheduled annual policy meetings. If the RBNZ is hawkish and sees inflationary pressures rising, it raises the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to bring inflation down. This is positive for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) since higher interest rates attract more capital inflows. Likewise, if it reaches the view that inflation is too low it lowers the OCR, which tends to weaken NZD.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that there won’t be American troops on the ground to help enforce a potential peace deal in Ukraine. The terms of security guarantees are still being negotiated between the US, European partners, and Ukraine.

The NZD/USD pair faces challenges as the US Dollar (USD) extends its gains amid geopolitical developments. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday that plans for a bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are now underway, per CNN.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) announced to leave its one- and five-year Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) unchanged at 3.00% and 3.50%, respectively. It is noteworthy that any change in Chinese monetary policy could impact the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) as China and New Zealand are close trading partners.

NZD/USD extends its losses for the third successive session, trading around 0.5850 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair depreciates following the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). The central bank decided to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, bringing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3%, as expected.

