NZD/USD erases early losses, stays below 0.6450

- NZ PM Arden expects coronaivurs outbreak to hurt economy in H1.
- China voices commitment to stimulate economy via tax cuts.
- US financial markets are closed on Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
The NZD/USD pair edged lower at the start of the week but didn't have a hard time erasing its losses. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6440, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis.
Eyes on coronavirus headlines
Commenting on New Zealand Treasury's economic forecasts, Prime Minister Jacinda Arden noted that the coronavirus outbreak was seen on the economic growth during the first half of the year. In the meantime, the ANZ Bank's Monthly Inflation Gauge stayed unchanged at 3.2% on a yearly basis.
Although the NZD struggled to find demand during the Asian session, China's commitment to helping the economy allowed antipodeans to show resilience. China's Finance Minister Liu Kun said that they will be introducing "targeted and phased measures" to cut taxes with an aim to stimulate the economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The market action is expected to be subdued in the second half of the day on Monday as US financial markets will remain closed in observance of Presidents Day.
The only macroeconomic data featured from New Zealand will be the REINZ House Price Index.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.644
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.6433
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6499
|Daily SMA50
|0.6579
|Daily SMA100
|0.648
|Daily SMA200
|0.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6445
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6423
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6488
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6377
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6741
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6431
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6437
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6422
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6412
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6444
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6456
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6466
