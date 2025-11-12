The NZD/USD pair declines to around 0.5655 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. Optimism over a potential deal to end the US government shutdown provides some support to the US Dollar (USD) against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). Traders will take more cues from the Fedspeak later on Wednesday.

The funding bill that would end a record government shutdown in US history is headed to the House for a final vote as soon as Wednesday, after the Senate approved it in a 60-40 vote on Monday. If it passes in both chambers of Congress, it will head to US President Donald Trump to be signed into law.

Trump on Monday voiced support for a bipartisan agreement to end the US shutdown, a significant step that makes it likely the government will reopen within days. Hopes of reopening the US government underpin the Greenback and create a headwind for the pair.

Nonetheless, further bets of a rate reduction by the US central bank by year-end might cap the upside for the USD. The markets are now pricing in nearly a 68% possibility that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates in December, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Data released by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) on Tuesday showed that for the four weeks ended October 25, private sector job creation was down more than 11,250 on average per week. The data stands in contrast to the October gains that the firm reported last week, indicating some labor market weakening.

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) monetary conditions survey revealed that New Zealand's two-year inflation expectation remained steady at 2.28% versus 2.28% seen in Q3. The NZ average one-year inflation expectations rose to 2.39% in Q4, compared to 2.37% in Q3.