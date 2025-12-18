The NZD/USD pair remains weak near 0.5770 during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) edges lower against the Greenback despite a stronger-than-expected New Zealand Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report. Markets might turn cautious ahead of the US key inflation data, which is due later on Thursday.

Data released by Statistics New Zealand on Thursday showed that New Zealand’s economy grew by 1.1% QoQ in the third quarter (Q3), compared with a 1.0% contraction (revised from -0.9%) in Q2. This reading came in stronger than the expectations of 0.9%. The third-quarter GDP expanded by 1.3% YoY, versus a fall of 1.1% (revised from -0.6%) in Q2, in line with the market consensus. Nonetheless, the upbeat GDP report fails to boost the New Zealand Dollar (NZD).

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 325 basis points (bps) since August last year to 2.25% as it seeks to boost the economy. The central bank stated in November that its central case was that the benchmark would be on hold through 2026, but traders are wagering on a rate hike as soon as the third quarter.

The US employment report for November showed that the US labor market remains relatively resilient but shows signs of slowing. The report reinforces bets of further rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2026. Futures on the federal funds rate are now pricing in a 31% chance the Fed will reduce rates next month immediately after the NFP report, compared with 22% just before, according to LSEG estimates. The prospect of a US interest rate cut next year could weigh on the US Dollar (USD) and act as a tailwind for the pair.