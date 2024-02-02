NZD/USD edges higher to near 0.6150 amid improved Kiwi data, subdued US yields

- NZD/USD extends gains after softer US employment data released on Thursday.
- The Kiwi Building Permit (MoM) improved to 3.7% against the previous decline of 10.6%.
- Investors await more US labor data scheduled to be released on Friday, including US Average Hourly Earnings and NFP.
NZD/USD continues to gain ground for the second trading session on Friday, improving to near 0.6150 during the Asian hours. The depreciation of the US Dollar (USD) could be attributed to the subdued US Treasury yields. US Treasury yields experienced downward pressure amid concerns regarding regional US banks. Additionally, the improved medium-impact data from New Zealand could have provided some support for the New Zealand (NZD) and, consequently, acted as a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index to measure the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against a group of six major different currencies, struggles to retrace its recent losses. The DXY hovers around 103.00 with the 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds hovering around 4.21% and 3.88%, at the time of writing.
Furthermore, the US Dollar (USD) encountered downward pressure after the release of mixed economic data from the United States (US) on Thursday. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on January 26 increased to 224K, exceeding the previous rise of 215K and the expected figure of 212K. However, the ISM Manufacturing PMI showed improvement, climbing to 49.1 from the prior reading of 47.1, surpassing the anticipated figure of 47.0 in January. Additional labor data, including US Average Hourly Earnings and Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), is scheduled for release on Friday.
On the New Zealand front, the seasonally adjusted Building Permit (MoM) for December exhibited improvement at 3.7%, reversing a previous decline of 10.6% in November. Additionally, ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence for December came in at 93.6, compared to the previous reading of 93.1.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) emphasizes a target of around the 2% midpoint for future inflation. Investors await New Zealand’s labor market data next week to gain further cues on the country’s economic landscape.
NZD/USD: technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6153
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|0.614
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6155
|Daily SMA50
|0.619
|Daily SMA100
|0.606
|Daily SMA200
|0.6087
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6143
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6109
|Previous Weekly High
|0.615
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6061
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6339
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.613
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6122
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6118
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6096
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6084
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6152
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6164
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6186
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
