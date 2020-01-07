NZD/USD drops below 0.6650 as USD gathers strengh

- Greenback shakes of the bearish pressure on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index recovers above 96.80 following Monday's drop.
- Coming up: GDT auction in New Zealand, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI data from US.
The NZD/USD pair came under renewed bearish pressure in the last hour amid broad-based USD strength. As of writing, the pair was trading at its lowest level in more than 10 days at 0.6642, losing 0.43% on a daily basis.
US Dollar Index pares Monday's losses
The poor performance of the EUR after the euro area inflation report on Tuesday seems to be helping the greenback find demand and outperform its rivals. The US Dollar Index, which closed the previous day 0.28% lower, gained traction and was last up 0.2% on the day at 96.81.
In the second half of the day, the ISM will release its Non-Manufacturing PMI from the US. Other data featured in the US economic docket will include Factory Orders and Trade Balance. Additionally, the bi-weekly Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction from New Zealand will be looked upon for fresh impetus as well.
In the meantime, investors will be keeping an eye on fresh developments surrounding the US-Iran conflict. A negative shift in the market sentiment could weigh on the risk-sensitive NZD and cause the pair to stretch lower.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6641
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|0.6672
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6639
|Daily SMA50
|0.6509
|Daily SMA100
|0.6425
|Daily SMA200
|0.6521
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6681
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6644
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6756
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6643
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6756
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6424
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6667
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6658
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.665
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6629
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6613
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6687
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6703
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6724
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating under 1.12 as EZ inflation meets expectations
EUR/USD is trading below 1.12, as eurozone inflation meets expectations with 1.3% in both headline and core CPI. Mid-East tensions are having a lesser effect on markets and US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD reverses gains as parliament resumes Brexit debate
GBP/USD is below 1.3150, reversing gains seen earlier. The UK parliament reconvenes after the holidays and is set to advance PM Johnson's Brexit bill. Mid-East tensions have diminished.
Cryptos: Decisive day in the balance between Bitcoin and Ethereum
Bitcoin retreats in search of a second bullish attempt at the $8000 level. Ethereum wins the first resistance despite Bitcoin's opposition. XRP is doing very well but should do better if it is to gain momentum.
Gold: Grappling with 50-hour MA, stuck in falling channel on 1H
Gold is chipping away at the 50-hour average resistance. The pullback has taken the shape of a falling channel, as seen in the hourly chart. A breakout would imply an end of the pullback and open the doors for a re-test of $1,588.
USD/JPY: Consolidating Monday gains, upside limited
The USD/JPY pair is trading marginally higher this Tuesday, stuck in the 108.40 price zone as the greenback continues recovering unevenly against most major rivals. Middle-East tensions continue to affect investors’ mood, although panic recedes to caution. Equities are trading mostly higher, with the FTSE being an exception, weighed by Pound’s strength.