NZD/USD drops back to 0.7100 as NZIER trims economic forecasts on covid concerns

- NZD/USD refreshes intraday low, snaps two-day recovery moves.
- NZIER revises down near-term outlook but strikes optimism for the subsequent year.
- ANZ Business Confidence, Activity Outlook came in mixed per preliminary data for September.
- Risk-on mood challenges bears but a light calendar may not help for long.
NZD/USD takes offers around 0.7100, down 0.13% intraday, during early Monday. In doing so, the kiwi pair reacts to the downward economic revision by the NZ Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) as well as weaker sentiment data from the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ).
As per the latest NZIER forecasts, “The latest community outbreak of COVID-19 is likely to have driven these revisions, as the recent lockdown reduces economic activity for the coming year. However, the expectation is for a rebound in demand from 2022. There is a wider than usual range of forecasts for the growth outlook, partly reflecting the difference in timing when forecasts were finalized.”
NZIER expects inflation to remain inside the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s target range of 1-3% range before moderating higher towards 2.0% mid-point. The think tank also revised down near-term GDP forecast but keeps saying, “Annual average growth in GDP is forecast to remain at 4.5 percent for the year to March 2023.”
On the other hand, the preliminary data for September month’s ANZ Business Confidence and Activity Outlook also came in mixed versus the August month’s figures. While the Business Confidence recovered to -6.8 from -14.2%, Activity Outlook eases from 19.2 to 18.2.
It should be noted that the upbeat market sentiment, backed by chatters over US stimulus, Iran and the easing of the Sino-American tussles, challenges the NZD/USD bears.
That said, the S&P 500 Futures rises 0.25% intraday whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields remain sidelined around 1.338% by the press time.
Amid a lack of major data/events, virus-led challenges at home can stop NZD/USD from cheering the mildly positive sentiment.
Technical analysis
Unless providing a daily closing below 100-DMA level of 0.7080, NZD/USD remains capable to challenge the monthly top near 0.7175.
Additiional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7102
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|0.7114
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.701
|Daily SMA50
|0.7
|Daily SMA100
|0.7081
|Daily SMA200
|0.7117
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7158
|Previous Daily Low
|0.709
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7162
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7076
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7089
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6805
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7132
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7116
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7083
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7052
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7015
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7151
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7189
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.722
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
