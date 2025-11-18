The NZD/USD pair drifts lower to around 0.5655 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) softens against the US Dollar (USD) amid an imminent rate cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). Traders await the release of the US September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report later on Thursday.

The RBNZ cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 2.5% at its October meeting after a larger-than-expected 0.9% contraction in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter of 2025. A further reduction of 25 basis points (bps) to 2.25% is widely anticipated at the next meeting on November 26, 2025. The RBNZ has already delivered a series of rate cuts throughout 2025 in an attempt to stimulate a struggling economy.

The prospect of the RBNZ's aggressive rate-cutting policy overshadowed the US decision to roll back tariffs on Kiwi exports. This, in turn, could exert some selling pressure on the NZD and acts as a tailwind for the pair. In the near term

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump lifted tariffs on more than 200 food products in response to rising US grocery prices. On Sunday, New Zealand welcomed the announcement that it would remove additional tariffs on a range of New Zealand agricultural products, including beef, offal, and kiwi fruit.

Trump removed tariffs on New Zealand exports on more than 200 food products, including beef, amid consumer concerns about rising US grocery prices. It is worth about NZ$2.21 billion ($1.25 billion) annually.

Hawkish remarks from Fed policymakers ahead of a deluge of US economic data spooked traders and could weigh on the USD. Kansas City Fed President Jeffery Schmid said on Friday that monetary policy should lean against demand growth, adding that current Fed policy is “modestly restrictive,” which he believes is appropriate.