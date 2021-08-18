NZD/USD consolidates biggest daily fall since June above 0.6900 with eyes on RBNZ

- NZD/USD picks up bids to snap two-day downtrend near the monthly low.
- NZ PPI raises hopes of RBNZ rate hike even as covid woes challenge policy hawks.
- Risk-off mood underpins the US dollar’s safe-haven demand amid a sluggish session.
- Auckland’s covid case challenges RBNZ rate-hikes but bulls stay hopeful, FOMC minutes are important too.
NZD/USD refreshes intraday high with 0.6930 while snapping a two-day downtrend during Wednesday’s Asian session. The corrective pullback from the monthly low recently benefited from New Zealand’s Producer Price Index (PPI) data for the second quarter (Q2). However, the US dollar’s broad strength, due to the sour sentiment, joins the pre-RBNZ caution to probe the kiwi pair buyers.
NZ PPI Input jumped past 0.5% expected and 2.0% prior to 3.0% QoQ whereas the PPI Output figures also crossed 0.1% market consensus and 1.2% previous readouts to jump to 2.6% during the Q2 2021 period.
As the PPI data signals escalating price pressure inside New Zealand (NZ), odds of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) rate hike increase, which in turn renew NZD/USD buying after the quote dropped the most in three months following Auckland’s first COVID-19 case.
In addition to the fresh coronavirus woes in NZ, fears of the US weekly cases to jump to 200,000, near January levels, joined the yearly peak of virus infections in Australia to magnify the pandemic woes and back the US dollar bulls. “New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a nationwide lockdown after the country confirmed one coronavirus case -- the first locally transmitted Covid-19 case in the community since February,” said the CNN.
Furthermore, a downbeat print of the US Retail Sales for July, -1.1% MoM versus -0.3% expected and +0.7% previous readouts, as well as geopolitical woes concerning Afghanistan, also portray the market’s pessimism and back the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.
Amid these plays, the US Dollar Index (DXY) jumped the most in a week to portray a two-day uptrend by the end of Tuesday’s North American session, steady around 93.13 by the press time. Also highlighting the risk-off mood is the 0.20% intraday loss of S&P 500 Futures at the latest.
Looking forward, NZD/USD traders will keep their eyes on the COVID-19 developments at home to gauge the RBNZ moves ahead of the event. Although broad market consensus favors a hawkish outcome, the latest Delta covid variant fears challenge the policy bulls. Following the RBNZ, monetary policy meeting minutes for the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will also be important to watch for fresh impulse. Above all, risk catalysts are the key.
Read: Reserve Bank of New Zealand Preview: To hike or not to hike amid fresh covid lockdown
Technical analysis
A daily closing below 20-DMA, near the 0.7000 threshold, keeps directing NZD/USD bears to the 0.6900 round figure ahead of challenging the bears with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August 2020 to February 2021 upside, close to 0.6860.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6927
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.692
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6996
|Daily SMA50
|0.7014
|Daily SMA100
|0.7096
|Daily SMA200
|0.7112
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7032
|Previous Daily Low
|0.69
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7063
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6969
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6881
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.695
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6982
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6869
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6819
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6737
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7001
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7083
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7133
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Refreshes 2021 low near 1.1700, bumpy road ahead
EUR/USD remains on the back foot for the third consecutive day, drops to the lowest levels in 2021 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. That said, the pair sellers attack the 1.1700 threshold by the press time.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3750 after the heaviest fall since June, UK CPI, FOMC Minutes eyed
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3740 amid a sluggish early Asian session on Wednesday, after dropping the most since June the previous day. Although a lack of fresh catalysts and cautious sentiment ahead of the key data/events probe the pair sellers, risk-off mood and downbeat catalysts for the UK keep the sellers hopeful.
NZD/USD consolidates biggest daily fall since June above 0.6900 with eyes on RBNZ
NZD/USD picks up bids to snap two-day downtrend near the monthly low. NZ PPI raises hopes of RBNZ rate hike even as covid woes challenge policy hawks. Risk-off mood underpins the US dollar’s safe-haven demand amid a sluggish session.
EUR/USD: Refreshes 2021 low near 1.1700, bumpy road ahead
EUR/USD remains on the back foot for the third consecutive day, drops to the lowest levels in 2021 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. That said, the pair sellers attack the 1.1700 threshold by the press time.
Three reasons why XRP price will reach $3.30
XRP price breaks several significant resistance levels during last week’s 65% spike, transforming them into pivotal support. XRP is not a traditional security under the Digital Asset Market Structure and Investor Protection Act.