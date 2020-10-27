NZD/USD clings to small daily gains, stays below 0.6700

  • NZD/USD is rising modestly after closing in the red on Monday.
  • US Dollar Index consolidates Monday's gains near 93.00.
  • Focus shifts to key macroeconomic data releases from the US.

The NZD/USD pair closed the first day of the week with small losses and reversed its direction on Tuesday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.2% on a daily basis at 0.6692.

Earlier in the day, the data published by the Statistics New Zealand showed that the country's trade surplus widened in September. During that period, Exports declined to 4.01 billion NZD from 4.41 billion NZD and Imports rose from 4.69 billion NZD to 5.02 billion NZD. Nevertheless, this report was largely ignored by the market participants.

Eyes on US data

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which gained 0.35% on Monday, struggled to preserve its bullish momentum ahead of key macroeconomic data releases from the US and allowed the pair to stage a rebound. At the moment, the DXY is modestly lower on the day at 93.00.

Durable Goods Orders, Housing Price Index and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index data will be featured in the US economic docket. 

Meanwhile, investors will keep a close eye on the performance of Wall Street's main indexes following the sharp decline witnessed on Monday. If stock markets fail to make a meaningful recovery, the USD could regain its footing with risk-off flows returning to markets.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6692
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 0.6678
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6627
Daily SMA50 0.6641
Daily SMA100 0.6594
Daily SMA200 0.639
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6699
Previous Daily Low 0.667
Previous Weekly High 0.6705
Previous Weekly Low 0.6553
Previous Monthly High 0.6799
Previous Monthly Low 0.6511
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6681
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6688
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6666
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6653
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6637
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6695
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6711
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6724

 

 

